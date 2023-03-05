"A lot going through my head" - Sami Zayn shares emotional message after huge matchup on SmackDown 

Sami Zayn was emotionally charged after an eventful episode of WWE SmackDown this week.

The former Intercontinental Champion was scheduled to take on Solo Sikoa this week. Jimmy Uso was at ringside for the match, and his distractions ensured that the Enforcer of The Bloodline grabbed the win.

After the match, the two stars launched a two-on-one beatdown on Sami. However, the Master Strategist neutralized them with a steel chair and then made his way out into the crowd.

Sami Zayn spoke with Megan Morant on SmackDown LowDown this week. He mentioned that it was sad to see how Jimmy Uso tried to end him earlier in the evening after they had been best buds just a few weeks ago.

Zayn recalled that Jimmy was one of the first members to welcome him into the group and crown him as the "Honorary Uce."

"Yeah, it's like you said, another emotional night. Feels like we're having a lot of those lately. It's just kinda crazy, I've got a lot going through my head. It's just so crazy to see how Jimmy Uso and I have ended up after the relationship we had, after he was the one to embrace me in the Bloodline, bring me on as the Honorary Uce to begin with. He was my dawg. And now to see how far we've come and that he basically tried to put an end to me tonight." [From 2:37 - 3:07]

Sami Zayn understands why Jimmy Uso wanted to take him out

During the conversation with Megan Morant on SmackDown LowDown, Sami Zayn detailed that he understood why Jimmy was out to get him during the show. He mentioned that Uso had his orders from Roman Reigns, and he was just proving his loyalty to the Tribal Chief.

"I understand that it was his responsibility from the Tribal Chief himself to put an end to the 'Sami Zayn problem. But that didn't quite happen tonight, did it?" [From 3:10 - 3:19]

This incident comes just days after Sami tried to recruit Kevin Owens to his cause of taking down The Bloodline. While the two former friends do see eye-to-eye, they both have a common enemy.

