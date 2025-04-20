"A lot of rebuilding to do"- WWE veteran reacts after Jey Uso creates history at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Jey Uso made history at WrestleMania 41. The YEET Master became the third WWE Superstar to hand Gunther a clean loss on the main roster. Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn accomplished the feat last year.
While reviewing WrestleMania 41 on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo shared his opinion on Jey Uso's historic win, noting he didn't get why the live crowd was surprised by the outcome.
"60,000 people were surprised by that finish. Do you not watch the show? He was already with Roman. He was already with Punk. There's only one place to go, man. And they're at there. It's shock and awe. But anyway, bro, yes, we knew Jey was going over. We knew Jey had to beat him (Gunther) clean because he never beat him. Now he's got the big moment at WrestleMania."
Russo further stated that WWE may have protected Gunther with the submission loss before suggesting that the company may have to rebuild The Ring General following his second consecutive WrestleMania loss.
"I think they tried to protect Gunther by having him tap out rather than getting pinned because he could use the old excuse. There was an injury and if he didn't tap out, he could have been out for six months to a year, whatever he wants to say. That, that gives Gunther a little bit of wiggle room. But Chris, I got to tell you, bro, you lose WrestleMania last year to Sami Zayn, you lose WrestleMania this year to Jey Uso. You got a lot of rebuilding to do with Mr. Gunther." [From 09:14 onwards]
Jey Uso introduced a modified version of the World Heavyweight Championship following his big win. Fans will have to wait to see if Jey brings the strap with him to RAW after WrestleMania.
