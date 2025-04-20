Jey Uso introduces modified version of World Heavyweight Title after WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso finally fulfilled his destiny by winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 by defeating Gunther. After the show went off the air, Main Event Jey unveiled a modified version of his newly won title.

Ad

Jey brought the house down when he opened 'Mania 41 with the Las Vegas crowd cheering for him as he made his entrance. Though he had his share of skeptics heading into The Show of Shows, the fans were firmly rooting for him to win.

After a memorable back-and-forth battle in front of a packed crowd, where he proved his critics wrong, Jey Uso tapped out The Ring General to his first-ever singles world championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Trending

After the event went off the air, Jey came out to address the media at the post-show. He introduced a new modified version of the World Heavyweight Title, which had blue sideplates with his name imprinted on them.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

Following his win at WrestleMania 41, it's safe to say Jey Uso has established himself as the top guy on WWE RAW. Going by his popularity, the 39-year-old star is destined to have a long run with the title unless things take a drastic turn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More