A major comparison is drawn between The Judgment Day and Damage CTRL by former WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer recently drew a major comparison between The Judgment Day and Damage CTRL factions.

The Judgment Day and Damage CTRL are two of the most significant heel stables in the company. Members of The Judgment Day include Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. Meanwhile, Damage CTRL stable consists of Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.

While speaking in an episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Dreamer mentioned that to strive in the industry as an all-female stable, it would be necessary for Damage CTRL to win at the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames.

The veteran continued:

"If you need to help establish this group, what better way to do it than against, honestly, a superpowers team of females? And the best way to go out there and do it, to solidify this group of 'Wow, this group is really, really something,'" Dreamer said. "Because they haven't really had something that the Judgment Day has, and that's something called heat. The Judgment Day has heat. They have it through Dominik. They don't boo Bayley out of the building when she grabs that microphone. They don't boo any member of Damage CTRL out of the building. You can set those situations up." (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

WWE Superstar Shotzi praised Bayley in an interview

WWE Superstar Shotzi recently broke character to praise Bayley in an interview on WrestlingNews.co.

Shotzi conveyed that Bayley has been a great inspiration for her. She also opened up on how amazing it was to share great moments with the leader of the heel stable. Shotzi mentioned the problematic phase when The Role Model had been an immense help to her.

Shotzi detailed:

"I got to work with Bayley with it too. Bayley has always been like a huge role model to me. So to have that moment with her, to share this like meaningful moment with her was really awesome, and like, you know, I didn't really like say much of it but like everyone kinda knew anyway, and like, that really resonated with my sister, and she got like a lot of support from my fans which I really love and appreciate too," Shotzi said. [1:01 - 1:31]

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Damage CTRL.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.