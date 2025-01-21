A massive twist in Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's story; WWE legend makes a prediction

Sami Zayn announced his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble this past Monday on WWE RAW. Not long after, Kevin Owens joined him in the ring. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray claims he could sense a twist coming.

Zayn and Owens have been through thick and thin together. They are best friends, both on-screen and off, and have been for decades. This is what the "true" WWE Champion leaned into when cutting a promo this week.

He reminded the Underdog from the Underground of their friendship and that they could finally main-event WrestleMania for the top prize in sports entertainment. All Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens need to do is have each other's back for their respective matches at the Royal Rumble on February 1.

On the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray articulated a scenario that sees Sami Zayn turn heel and join Kevin Owens. He noted how Zayn probably needs this change because the former Intercontinental Champion has done everything he can as a babyface by now:

"I think we've seen as much as we can from Sami Zayn as a babyface, right? He was the Intercontinental Champion. I don't see Sami wearing Gunther's championship any time soon. He's been in good feuds with people. But I can definitely see Kevin getting into Sami's head, stirring him up, and them being side by side," Bully Ray said. [From 8:26 to 8:52]

As Zayn attempts to win the Men's Royal Rumble in less than two weeks, Owens will challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on the same night in a Ladder Match for the belt.

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes will sign a contract at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

This Saturday, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will mediate the contract signing between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes.

According to Sam Roberts, The Prizefighter could garner more heat than he already has if he hits a Stunner on the retired legend. Roberts noted on the Notsam Wrestling podcast that it is a plausible scenario. He feels that The American Nightmare could ultimately stop Owens from hitting the Package Piledriver on The Heartbreak Kid:

"I do wonder, because it's San Antonio and Kevin Owens loves being a bad guy, if Shawn is the victim of some physicality. There's no way he'll take a Piledriver. I wonder if he takes some kind of a Stunner maybe, and then Kevin Owens goes for the Piledriver before Cody stops him. 'He was about to Piledrive Shawn Michaels!' I think that that would probably be a good way to go," he said.

Rhodes and Owens headlined the last edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, where the former Universal Champion failed to dethrone The American Nightmare. Could he finally do it on February 1 at the Royal Rumble?

