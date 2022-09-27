"Just pulled up" - A member of The Bloodline set to accompany Sami Zayn for his match tonight on WWE RAW

WWE SmackDown star and member of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa recently had a message for Sami Zayn ahead of their scheduled appearance on the upcoming edition of RAW.

On this past Friday's edition of SmackDown, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to the ring to talk about his success. He also asked Solo Sikoa to acknowledge him as the former NXT star is now an official member of The Bloodline.

Sami Zayn then got involved and asked to acknowledge The Tribal Chief. This led to Reigns mocking the former Intercontinental Champion. However, things took a turn as he was handed an Honorary Uce t-shirt and was formally inducted into the group.

This led to AJ Styles mocking Zayn on social media and stating that people will go to great lengths for a t-shirt. The ensuing Twitter spat led to a match being announced for the latest episode of RAW.

Solo Siko is also scheduled to join the Honorary Uce at ringside for the latter's bout. The former NXT North American Champion took to Twitter today to say that he's at RAW and will have Zayn's back tonight in his match against The Phenomenal One.

"Yo @SamiZayn who was talking at you again? Just pulled up to#WWERaw," Sikoa wrote.

Solo Sikoa boasts about the ratings for WWE SmackDown

Last Friday's edition of SmackDown pulled in the highest rating for the show since 2020. The blue brand pulled in an incredible 2,535,000 viewers with a 0.63 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Solo Sikoa took the opportunity to boast about the ratings for SmackDown in a tweet earlier today. He used the catchphrase of The Bloodline to showcase the brand being on top.

"We the ones."

Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn recently bonded on WWE SmackDown. However, AJ Styles will look to put a dent in Zayn's new-found confidence by handing him a loss on RAW. It will be interesting to see how things pan out between The Bloodline and The Honorary Uce.

