A mixed tag team match against The Judgment Day would be a barn-burner, says popular WWE star

The Judgment Day is one of WWE's most over stables in the modern era under the new regime. The stable has terrorized Monday Night RAW for months. Recently, Valhalla (fka Sarah Logan) of The Viking Raiders stated that she would like to face the faction in a mixed tag match.

The Judgment Day has grown in number since its initial incarnation. However, the core members of the villainous stables have been marquee players in WWE for a while. The trio of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley started the second iteration of the stable following Edge's exit from the group.

Speaking on ComicBook Nation, Sarah Logan was seen promoting her upcoming children's book. During their conversation, the star stated that she wanted to see Ivar vs. Bronson Reed compete in Meat Mania. Moreover, Logan added that a mixed tag team match between The Viking Raiders and Valhalla against The Judgment Day would be amazing.

"I think it's been kind of like crazy on right now that Meat Mania with like Bronson [Reed] and Ivar. I think that writes itself, that's amazing. I think that would be an amazing, tremedously entertaining thing. As far as personally, I think doing like a mixed tag with me, Erik, and Ivar with like Damian [Priest], Finn [Balor], and Rhea [Ripley] would be a barn burner, and would be amazing." (From 16:30 to 17:00)

Check out the video below:

The Judgment Day was nervous after major WWE star's exit, says Damian Priest

The original idea for The Judgment Day under the previous WWE regime was drastically different from what it has become in recent times. The group was headed by Edge, who wanted to provide a platform for young stars to rise on WWE RAW.

However, the idea didn't sit well with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, and the two took matters into their own hands after Finn Balor joined the heinous stable. The Rated-R Superstar was kicked out of the faction and spent almost a year feuding with the members.

During a conversation with Josh Martinez, Damian Priest spoke about Edge's exit from the stable. During their conversation, Priest revealed there was nervousness amongst the members after The Rated-R Superstar's exit, as they were trying to figure things out by themselves.

Luckily, it all worked out for the faction, as they ended up adding more members in the coming years.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit ComicBook Nation and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you want The Judgment Day to feud with The Viking Raiders? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion