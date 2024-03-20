"There was a little bit of nervousness" - Popular WWE star on The Judgment Day's future after Edge's exit

The Judgment Day exceeded expectations in WWE after Edge departed from the villainous faction in 2022. However, a popular star revealed that there were doubts and nervousness within the stable after The Rated-R Superstar's exit. The star in question is Damian Priest.

Edge returned to his old ways, heading into WrestleMania 38 when he turned heel. The WWE Hall of Famer created The Judgment Day with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to dominate Monday Night RAW. However, the stable turned on the veteran after Finn Balor's arrival.

However, there was uncertainty about the success of the group following Edge's exit. Speaking on the YoJoshMartinez's YouTube channel, Damian Priest spoke about how he and the other members felt after The Rated-R Superstar's exit from the heinous faction.

"Well, yeah. Of course, because it went from one person's vision to what should we do guys. There was a little bit of nervousness. How do we decide what direction, what should we do, where should we go, and how should we handle this? So yeah, we didn't know. And I think we all kind of felt like we're not sure if it's going to work now, and it turns out to be the best thing we did." (From 07:00 to 07:24)

Check out the video below:

WWE had a different plan for The Judgment Day, according to Edge

The Judgment Day has drastically evolved from when it started under the leadership of Edge following WrestleMania 38. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio caused havoc for a while, and the roster of the villainous faction changed for the greater good.

Later, JD McDonagh was also added, and R-Truth was trying to get into the stable. Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Edge, aka Adam Copeland, spoke about the faction and revealed that the trio had no plans of adding Finn Balor after WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

Instead, The Prince was supposed to be added to the group in the following year. The management made drastic changes after Cody Rhodes got injured at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, which led to Edge's exit from the faction. It would have been interesting to see The Rated-R Superstar in the faction during its prime.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit YoJoshMartinez and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you want Andrade to join The Judgment Day? Si! No! 0 votes View Discussion