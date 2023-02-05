"A natural hot angle"- Former WWE manager claims Bloodline members as a tag team are 'hot angle' (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently claimed that Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso's tag team is a hot angle.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns entered the ring alongside Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman, while Jey Uso was absent. Eventually, Zayn attacked The Tribal Chief wearing a hoodie, but was eventually taken down by Sikoa and Jimmy.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell heaped praise on The Usos as a tag team. He mentioned that WWE will be very careful while they book Jimmy and Jey:

"I would say if Roman took the spot, they would have to make him take the spot. I think Solo would be the one and I think they beat, of course, Ricochet and Braun, whatever they call him. They'll beat them and they'll continue on. Now they have a whole week to think about this. A natural hot angle. The Usos and Roman. They're gonna be very careful in what they put them in, because the long thing, you won't kill them but you take a little steam off of them. They get steamed to this level, and don't let it drop down and start cooling, because they could drop lower."

The veteran further added that he has enjoyed watching SmackDown for the last few weeks.

He detailed:

"Because I think once they got it hot, they're gonna keep it boiling. And its actually fun to watch. This is a wrestling show that I like to watch. Because now you can sit back and watch it and say, 'I think this guy is gonna show up,' or 'they might go this way.' But if there's nothing happening, you don't care. What you thinking is, 'let me turn off this damn TV and let me go somewhere else or something exciting.' But SmackDown tonight, and the last couple of weeks, were some of the best programming they've done." (27:00- 28:53)

Dutch Mantell detailed WWE Superstar Roman Reigns' recent feud with his family

Dutch Mantell recently gave his honest opinion on WWE Superstar Roman Reigns' ongoing feud with Bloodline members.

In continuation of the same interview, Mantell compared The Bloodline's family feud to that of Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio's feud. He further stated that both feuds have different angles to them.

He said:

"We have a lot of families breaking up on SmackDown. The Usos and Roman breaking up. Well, sometimes you'll find two angles or kind of like another angle, because the same people are put in together, but I did like the race track deal. That race track is very very small since I had a football stadium, so they can't get really fast and they just allow them often to the crowd."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE have going forward for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

