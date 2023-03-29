"A perfect little protege" - WWE Superstar Chelsea Green names 23-year-old NXT star she wants on the main roster

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently claimed that an NXT star would be the perfect protege for her on the main roster.

Chelsea returned to the company during this year's Women's Royal Rumble match and was eliminated in a matter of seconds by Rhea Ripley. She has spent weeks complaining to Adam Pearce about her treatment in the company and demanded a WrestleMania match.

Pearce made Green earn it, and the 31-year-old teamed up with Sonya Deville last night on RAW. Green and Deville defeated Mia Yim and Candice LeRae to qualify for the Women's Showcase match at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on WWE Die Woche, Chelsea named NXT star Tiffany Stratton as someone she would like to see join the main roster after WrestleMania.

“Um, hello, Tiffany. Actually, we’re talking about a perfect little protege, mini-me star with Tiffany. I have seen that Tiffany has requested a private locker room. I would like her to know she absolutely is welcome in mine. I will make sure it has all of her requests. We’ll have the list ready to go. Whatever she needs, she can share with me," said Chelsea Green.

Chelsea added that a few other superstars could share a locker room with her on the RAW roster.

“There’s not many people who can. Tiffany could share with me, Maxxine Dupri definitely could share with me, she’s got also a list of requests that I just absolutely love. Carmella, of course. Piper, if sticks with me. The Miz of course is allowed. Other than that it’s a very exclusive locker room," added Green. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Former WWE Superstar defends Chelsea Green ahead of WrestleMania

Chelsea Green already has a list of demands ahead of WrestleMania this weekend and a former superstar believes she deserves them.

She took to Twitter to announce that she will have a list of requirements forwarded to the company's management for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

"She’s going to #WrestleMania & a list of requirements will be forwarded to @WWE management," tweeted Green.

Former WWE Superstar Billie Kay of The IIconics, now known as Jessica McKay, responded to Green and claimed that the company needs to give her everything she wants.

Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green could be a very entertaining pairing in WWE for everyone besides Adam Pearce. It will be interesting to see if Stratton winds up joining the main roster on the RAW after WrestleMania.

Would you like to see Tiffany Stratton as Chelsea Green's protege on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

