A popular name WWE fired 730+ days ago teases return ahead of Royal Rumble

WWE CCO Triple H handles business differently from his father-in-law, as evident by the plethora of talent he brought back when he took over content creation for the company. However, one name he fired two years ago was Mandy Rose.

Despite Rose's success as a singles star, WWE was seemingly not happy with her titillating images circulating online, something she had voluntarily released, and was let go by the promotion in 2022. Ahead of the Royal Rumble 2025, it seems the former NXT Women's Champion is ready to let bygones be bygones.

While speaking on Highspots' Virtual Gimmick Table, Mandy Rose was asked about a potential return to the ring. She claimed that there is "unfinished business" in WWE, addressing how things ended with her previous employer. Be that as it may, Rose was unsure of when it could happen, if at all.

"I feel like there may be some unfinished business in the ring with Mandy Rose, especially now things ended. However, I don’t also know…I don’t know where or when will be, if the right time, if the right place, and what that looks like because it’s such a what-if thing. I’m really enjoying my life right now and all the opportunities that I have and everything that I’m doing outside of wrestling and obviously involving wrestling as well like here [the signing]. But I really don’t know. I know it’s a very open-ended answer, but yeah, that’s all I got for you for that," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

She also responded to Tiffany Stratton's recent promo, which had a striking resemblance to her on-screen character work, and a phrase she used peculiarly.

Could Mandy Rose shock the WWE Universe with her return to the ring two years later?

In late 2023, there was a lot of hype heading into Survivor Series, which Chicago hosted that year, regarding a CM Punk return. To everybody's delight, The Best in the World appeared in the closing moments of the show. It was later disclosed that things happened at the last minute as Punk and Hunter mended fences.

During her time away, the former NXT Women's Champion got married and seems to be doing well after stepping away from the wrestling scene. Needless to say, considering how Triple H runs the ship, it's not out of the realm of possibility Mandy Rose signs a new contract with WWE.

Only time will tell if Mandy Rose will return to WWE again anytime in the near future.

