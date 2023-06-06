"A pretender to my crown" - Sheamus reacts to 25-year-old superstar getting booed at WWE Live Event

Sheamus sent out a message to a SmackDown star following a hilarious moment at a WWE Live Event.

The Celtic Warrior is currently involved in a storyline with United States Champion Austin Theory. Theory recently recruited Pretty Deadly to join him in the rivalry against The Brawling Brutes. On Friday's edition of SmackDown, Pretty Deadly and Austin Theory defeated The Brawling Brutes in a 6-man tag team match.

However, Sheamus appears to have gotten a measure of revenge on the 25-year-old at a WWE Live Event this weekend. A fan uploaded a video of a pose-off between the two superstars. The United States Champion was heavily booed by the crowd, and it flustered him.

The former World Heavyweight Champion received a much better reaction from the audience present, and he took to Twitter today to rub it in Theory's face. However, the US champ wound up getting the last laugh and defeated the veteran at the live show over the weekend in New York.

You can check out the pose battle in the video below:

"..a pretender to my crown 👑 #bangerafterbanger," tweeted Sheamus.

Sheamus reacts to controversial loss on WWE SmackDown

Pretty Deadly recently cost Sheamus his opportunity at the United States Championship on SmackDown.

Austin Theory defended the title against the 45-year-old on last week's episode of SmackDown. Pretty Deadly interrupted and attacked Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes ringside. The Celtic Warrior took his eyes off of the champion to help his stablemates, and Theory was able to capitalize with a roll-up to retain the United States Championship.

Following the controversial loss, the leader of The Brawling Brutes sent out a tweet, claiming that the loss was a conspiracy theory.

"Conspiracy, Theory. #Smackdown."

The 3-time former WWE Champion has put together an incredible career. It will be interesting to see if he can add another title to his collection and defeat Austin Theory for the United States Championship down the line.

