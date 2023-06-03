"Austin Theory is a walking meme" - WWE fans react to champion teaming up with a newly drafted team on SmackDown

Wrestling fans turned their heads when current United States Champion Austin Theory teamed up with newly drafted tag team Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) on WWE SmackDown.

The Now kicked off tonight's blue brand episode claiming he and Roman Reigns have a combined title reign of over 1200 days. He said that if WWE gives him more opponents like Sheamus, he could also have a 1000-day rule.

Pretty Deadly came out next and joined Theory in the ring. Brawling Brutes followed them as they were ready for a fight night against the strange team-up on Friday Night SmackDown.

The match saw Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch taking out Austin Theory, Elton Prince, and Kit Wilson in a Triple White Noise and Triple 10-beats maneuver.

Despite having control over their opponents, Brawling Brutes failed to emerge victorious as Theory and Pretty Deadly had the last laugh on them.

WWE fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on United States Champion joining forces with the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A fan said that Theory is an all-time meme material, and his partnership with Pretty Deadly is another example.

Another fan asked WWE and Triple H not to book US Champ in silly feuds and storylines that do not give him a boost.

A user also asked for newly drafted tag teams to stay away from Austin Theory.

Some WWE fans have mixed reactions to Theory, Elton Prince, and Kit Wilson's collaboration.

Terri 🏳️‍🌈 @ATLterri23 why are they in match with theory Pretty deadly don't need to be with Austinwhy are they in match with theory Pretty deadly don't need to be with Austin 😭 why are they in match with theory

Austin Theory referred to himself as the greatest United States Champion

The WWE SmackDown star has reacted to hitting 185 days as the US Champ. His greatest accomplishment includes defeating legend John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

Since winning the championship at Survivor Series 2022, Austin Theory has successfully defended it against former world champions like, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Edge.

He recently shared a picture with his prized United States Title on Twitter. Theory asserted in the caption that he has been champ for over 185 days and that he is the greatest star to have worn the championship.

"185 Days #TheGreatestUnitedStatesChampion," Theory wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

On two different occasions, Theory has beaten Sheamus since the 2023 WWE Draft. It remains to be seen how things pan between the former world champion and the 25-year-old star on Friday Night SmackDown.

Do you want to see Austin Theory continue his stint as the US Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

