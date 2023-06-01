John Cena's former rival reacts to hitting 185 days as champion in WWE

John Cena's most recent rival and opponent at WrestleMania 39, Austin Theory, has reacted to hitting 185 days as the United States Champion.

The SmackDown star has held the gold since capturing it at Survivor Series last year. He has successfully defended it against several stars including Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Edge, and 16-time world champion John Cena. He recently put his title on the line against Sheamus on SmackDown last week, and emerged victorious after an interference by Pretty Deadly.

Austin Theory recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself holding his coveted United States Championship. In the caption, he mentioned that he's been a champion for 185 days, and claimed to be the greatest superstar to have held the title.

"185 Days #TheGreatestUnitedStatesChampion," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

John Cena discloses what he told Austin Theory before their segment on RAW

The Leader of the Cenation returned to WWE during an episode of Monday Night RAW in March a few months ago. He was interrupted by Theory, who challenged him to a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All for the title. John Cena cut a scathing promo on the champion before accepting the challenge.

During an appearance on Notsam Wrestling, John Cena revealed what he told Austin Theory backstage before their segment on RAW:

"Fans can see through the BS if you don't believe in your character. It's what I said to Austin Theory, 'Dude, you are young, you are athletic, you will work for this company, you'll do interviews, you'll go X, Y, and Z. I don't believe what you do when you're out there, I don't. I said it to him personally before I said it publicly," said Cena.

Austin Theory was recently drafted to the SmackDown brand as part of this year's WWE Draft. It'll be interesting to see who his next challenger will be.

Who do you think should dethrone Theory for the US Title? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes