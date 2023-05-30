"A real masterpiece" – Bret Hart names his all-time favorite WWE match

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently gave his thoughts on the best match of his legendary career.

In 1997, Hart defeated Stone Cold Steve Austin via referee stoppage in a No Disqualification Submission match at WrestleMania 13. The grueling contest is best remembered for Austin passing out due to a loss of blood. It also featured a rare double turn, with Hart becoming a villain and The Texas Rattlesnake turning babyface.

In an interview on the Johnny I Pro Show, The Hitman named the match against Austin as the greatest he ever competed in:

"Probably my all-time favorite match is gonna be the Steve Austin WrestleMania 13 [match] because it was such a real piece of work, a real masterpiece," Hart said. "I don't know that wrestling can get better than that. I really just love the whole memory of it. It was such great storytelling. Steve Austin was a great wrestler. That one's just the one that stands out tops." [1:16 – 1:39]

Hart added that his Ironman match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 12 was "probably the hardest" in-ring battle he ever had. The Canadian also enjoyed the "beautiful art" he created with The British Bulldog at Wembley Stadium at SummerSlam 1992.

Which wrestlers Bret Hart liked working with

Many fans and wrestlers regard Bret Hart as one of the best in-ring talents of all time. The 65-year-old won the WWE Championship on five occasions and the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice.

Hart prides himself on having great chemistry with different types of wrestlers, from Mr. Perfect and Owen Hart to Steve Austin and The Undertaker:

"Even Undertaker, Mr. Perfect, my brother Owen, WrestleMania 10, I have so many matches. To say what my favorites are are really hard, but the Austin one stands out the most. For me, I love to watch it back because it was one of the most fun matches I ever had." [2:22 – 2:42]

In the same interview, Hart said he views a current WWE Superstar as "maybe the greatest wrestler of all time."

What is the best match of Bret Hart's career? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

