"One of the best in the world" - a returning star has high praise for IYO SKY

One of the most memorable moments of last week's SummerSlam was the return of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. The former Io Shirai has now been called "one of the best in the world" by her fellow stable-mate.

Dakota Kai was a fixture of NXT for years before getting released from WWE in April 2022. Although she never won the brand's women's title, she has stood toe-to-toe with some of the biggest stars in the brand. Now allied with IYO, she can now talk about the greatness of the Japanese star.

Dakota recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where she discussed her return to WWE and her brand new faction. When asked about her relationship with her teammates, she explained how her group came to be, before praising both her partners -

"So, Bayley and I, we've been kind of like talking about something like this for a long time. It hasn't been something that was spurred overnight. Thi has been something we've wanted for like years at this point. So the fact that it actually happened and to be, sort of, under her guidence is insane because she's literally amazing and she's great. IYO and I, we've known each other for a long time... She is literally one of the best in the world. So to be alongside these two women is just a dream." said Kai [13:59 to 14:32]

It has been reported over the last month that IYO SKY might be leaving WWE and heading back to Japan. Although she did deny the rumors in a now deleted tweet, many still believed she would be leaving. Her surprise return at SummerSlam has squashed any such rumors.

IYO SKY made her main roster debut at this week's RAW

IYO Sky made her main roster debut two nights after SummerSlam against the brand's women's champion Bianca Belair.

The former NXT Women's Champion took Belair to her limits in a grueling 17+ minute match, before it was thrown out due to interference from the red brand's newest heel stable.

To balance the number's game of IYO's faction, which included Bayley, Dakota Kai, Alexa Bliss and Asuka came to make the save for the champ.

While the 'no-contest' means that the new faction is still to get their first victory, the competitive match established the Genius of the Sky as a threat to Bianca's championship.

