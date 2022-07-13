NXT's Io Shirai has one word reaction to the rumors of her WWE departure

Former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai recently reacted to rumors regarding her leaving WWE.

The Japanese Superstar has been out with an injury ever since she challenged Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship. The bout was to happen at the brand's Stand & Deliver show on April 2nd in a fatal four-way match.

It was earlier reported that Shirai has not signed a new contract with the company and that her current deal is set to expire in August. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that she's "pretty much has her foot out the door."

He also claimed that Shirai has been in contact with people in Japan and that she may return to the country, possibly to the promotion where she started her career, Stardom.

The 32-year-old took to Twitter in light of these reports and gave a single-word response:

"Rumors" - tweeted Shirai.

It was also reported in June that Io Shirai is set to make a return to TV "soon." This, combined with her response to the rumors of her leaving, indicates that we the Genius Of The Sky is set to return to our TV screens shortly.

Former NXT Women's Champion recently left WWE after her contract expired

Paige, who was the first-ever NXT Women's Champion, recently left WWE after her contract expired on July 7, 2022.

Her departure from the company was amicable from all sides. She thanked WWE and the fans for the opportunities she received, and the company thanked her on social media.

The Anti-Diva added email addresses to her Twitter bio to receive bookings for shows and events. She even announced her first wrestling gig after exiting the Stamford-based promotion. She will appear at the "Fightmare IV" event in Norwich, UK on October 15th.

She has not commented on joining any promotion, but fans have speculated about the former WWE Diva's Champion possibly joining AEW or IMPACT Wrestling. She has not been medically cleared to compete since suffering a neck injury.

If Io Shirai decides to quit WWE, she will be the latest in a long list of NXT Champions that are no longer with the company. The likes of Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, and Sasha Banks (who hasn't been confirmed to be released as of this moment).

