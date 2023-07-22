"A scouting masterclass from [Triple H]" - WWE Universe erupts as impressive statistic emerges of top SmackDown Superstar

While Triple H's retirement from in-ring competition was a sad moment for the WWE Universe, it had had some massive ramifications on future events.

The Game wound up taking over creative, and over the course of the last year, the product has improved, so much so that plenty of fans have begun regularly watching the shows again. One of the stars that have been pushed reasonably well since The King of Kings gained control is Asuka.

The Empress dethroned the longest reigning women's champion of the modern era - Bianca Belair - and is currently one of the featured stars on the blue brand. A recent statistic that was shared by WrestleFeatures about the combined number of days of Asuka as world champion has led to many online hailing the Japanese star as one of the best imports by Triple H.

Wrestle Features



In the almost 8-years since she debuted, she's been champion for over 𝟏,𝟐𝟎𝟎 days.



What a talent.



Asuka made her WWE debut in September 2015. In the almost 8-years since she debuted, she's been champion for over 𝟏,𝟐𝟎𝟎 days. What a talent.

Check out what fans have to say about Asuka below:

Nick Da Silva @NJD316 @WrestleFeatures Has faced everybody and accomplished everything outside of headlining WrestleMania. Genuinely one of the all time greats in women’s wrestling.

"The Iceman" Adam Wooldridge @xIceman9362x @NJD316 @WrestleFeatures Correct me if I'm wrong isn't she 0-5 at wrestlemaina though? Not trying to disrespect she's a great talent.

Thomas Monaghan @Tommy_Monaghan_ @WrestleFeatures @WWEAsuka But still no WM win, even when she deserved it. Like last time.

Booking her like the strongest and let her lose wasn't the best decision.

Julian Weeks @JulianWks @Tommy_Monaghan_ @WrestleFeatures @WWEAsuka Dude she has so many accomplishments thats more important than a wm win.

brandon @money_first16 .



This will officially seal her the #1 spot on the most days as champion list and she can finally get her WM moment.



She can accomplish all that in this run and her career would finally be complete . @WrestleFeatures @WWEAsuka I really hope Asuka remains champion till after Wrestlemania 40This will officially seal her the #1 spot on the most days as champion list and she can finally get her WM moment.She can accomplish all that in this run and her career would finally be complete

DonDada @DonnDada_ @WrestleFeatures @WWEAsuka One of WWE's greatest acquisitions. A scouting masterclass from HHH

Asuka's title reign is inching towards two months now but is clouded by the threat of Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. All three of them are heading on a collision course at SummerSlam on August 5th at Ford Field in Detroit.

When Asuka revealed she has "big trust" in the 14-time WWE World Champion

Asuka signed with WWE and joined the NXT roster first. She remained undefeated even after moving to the main roster for a whopping 914 days. Speaking to Newsweek a few years ago, The Empress shared her goals in WWE at the time:

“When I decided to sign a contract with WWE, I decided two things. I was determined not only to win, but to leave (creating) records. That is something I feel like I can do as a return to WWE (for hiring me)."

Furthermore, the Japanese star stated that she wants to bridge the gap between male and female pro-wrestling while also speaking fondly of her boss Triple H:

"I have a big trust in him. Whenever I have an idea, I always talk to him. He always gives me amazing advice."

Aside from being a five-time women's champion in the Stamford-based promotion, she has also won both the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank once each. The Empress became the winner of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble in 2018.

Read more about the upcoming blockbuster showdown between Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair at SummerSlam here.

