"A very serious situation" - Michael Cole explains Seth Rollins injury situation following uncomfortable Saturday Night's Main Event moment

Seth Rollins seemingly suffered an injury during Saturday Night's Main Event. Michael Cole explained what could've caused the injury.

Seth Rollins' career trajectory has been on the rise since he joined forces with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. Since then, he went on to win the Money in the Bank ladder match for the second time in his career. However, his antics have made him a lot of enemies. He faced one of those enemies tonight at Saturday Night's Main Event, LA Knight.

During the match, Seth Rollins went for a springboard moonsault, and his knee buckled. The doctors came to take a look at him. He tried to continue the match, but LA Knight hit him with the BFT for the win. Following the clash, Michael Cole explained the entire situation on air as The Visionary was being helped to the back.

"Well, let's take another look at what happened to Seth Rollins. A very serious situation moments ago. Rollins tweaking the knee once again, but it appears to be much more serious than we first thought. As you take a look at Rollins now, coming off the second rope, looking for a moonsault, landed on his feet. His knee buckled. You saw him go right to the knee. He collapsed to the corner. He told the doctor he could continue, and LA Knight would deliver the BFT. So best wishes to Seth Rollins, uh, as he's helped the back," said Michael Cole.

We hope that Seth Rollins' injury isn't too serious and he returns to the ring soon.

