A "spoiler" on the result of the potential match between Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 given by wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan claimed Cody Rhodes would beat The Rock and Roman Reigns in a potential Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 40, claiming he was giving a "spoiler."

The American Nightmare was expected to receive a second shot at Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 after losing his first at WrestleMania 39. However, The Rock's return to tease a match against The Head of the Table raised doubts about Rhodes' chances of facing Reigns at the upcoming Show of Shows. According to a recent report, a Triple Threat match between the three superstars is not off the table.

On the latest episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan and his co-host Glenn Rubenstein discussed the potential Triple Threat match. While Rubenstein claimed Rhodes would probably take the pin, the former superstar disagreed. He gave what he dubbed a "spoiler," stating that The American Nightmare will win the fight.

"[That seems like the worst constellation prize for Cody though because he's taking the pin in that match.] No. If that's the match, Cody's winning it. That's the spoiler," he said.

The veteran added:

"[Cody Rhodes who couldn't beat Roman one-on-one is gonna defeat and pin either The Rock or Roman? Dude, come on.] It's gonna come to a very... I'll tell you what's gonna happen. If this happens it's gonna come to a very climatic spot where again Bloodline tries to get involved, Rock has a chance to go for the pinfall after hitting Rock Bottom or something, chooses not to do it but intsead to get rid of [inaudible] being about to be started up by The Bloodline screwing Cody over or The Rock. Rock takes care of The Bloodline and Cody takes the pin. Rock gives him the nod for him to take the pin. Yeah, I do agree that's like big brother-little brother cr*p and that wouldn't be very cool but still."[12:35 - 13:27]

Cody Rhodes declared for the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble

Last year, Cody Rhodes entered the Men's Royal Rumble at number 30 and won the historic match. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare was the first to declare for this year's Royal Rumble match.

Several other RAW and SmackDown Superstars have also announced their participation in the Royal Rumble, including Bobby Lashley, CM Punk, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

