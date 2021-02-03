"A True Champion" - Drew McIntyre pays tribute to the late Captain Sir Tom Moore

Drew McIntyre has paid tribute to the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died today at the age of 100.

The WWE Champion, who praised Sir Tom when he learned of his legendary fundraising efforts last Spring, has taken to Twitter to express his sadness at the passing of Sir Tom Moore:

"An inspirational man and a true Champion in every sense of the word. He will forever be remembered. RIP, Captain"

An inspirational man and a true Champion in every sense of the word. He will forever be remembered. RIP, Captain https://t.co/A33ToYq662 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 2, 2021

Sir Tom Moore became a global celebrity during the first wave of the pandemic by walking one hundred laps of his garden with the help of his zimmer frame, in a bid to raise money for the NHS.

In the end, Sir Tom would help raise a staggering £32 million ($42 million) for the NHS, to help combat the rise of the coronavirus and save lives.

In what has become WWE tradition, Sir Tom Moore was awarded a customized edition of the WWE Championship belt, complete with '100' and 'NHS' sideplates, in recognition of his efforts and dedication to his cause. It is believed he passed away today from complications due to both pneumonia and COVID-19.

When speaking to METRO last year, Drew McIntyre said:

"He is a true hero who stepped up when his country called in World War II, and who stepped up again today with the same selfless courage and determination to help others... At WWE our mission is to put smiles on people’s faces around the world. Captain Tom Moore has achieved that by uniting millions across the world in support of his truly outstanding fundraising endeavours. Captain Tom, I look forward to shaking your hand in person someday."

Drew McIntyre also contracted COVID-19, but showed no symptoms

Drew McIntyre was also recently struck with the Coronavirus, but considers himself lucky, as he was one of the many who experienced no symptoms.

He was able to return to RAW two weeks later after quarantine, and would square off with Goldberg for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble this past Sunday. McIntyre retained his title, and is now looking at a potential feud with Sheamus, who attacked him last night on RAW.