WWE Hall of Famer reportedly turned down working with WOW Women of Wrestling 

WOW: Women of Wrestling is set to relaunch in September 2022. The promotion reportedly reached out to a WWE Hall of Famer last year but was turned down.

Wrestling promoter and TV producer David McLane, the creator of GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) and WOW, is also a part of the reboot of the promotion alongside LA Lakers president Jeanie Buss. Women of Wrestling has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with ViacomCBS.

A new report from Fightful Select reveals that WOW "at least made an overture" to Lita before the company announced their intention to return to TV. Lita clarified having no interest in working for the promotion. A source told Fightful that she "made her feelings about McLane very obvious" and quickly rejected the offer. Women of Wrestling then built the brand around Tessa Blanachard, who has since had a falling out with the promotion.

Lita also turned down AEW before WOW Wrestling

The 47-year-old also received interest from All Elite Wrestling around that time but ultimately turned them down as well. AEW wanted Lita to have a storyline with Brit Baker.

She made her return to WWE in January 2022, hitting Charlotte Flair with the Twist of Fate. Her latest run with the promotion culminated in Elimination Chamber, where she battled Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship but Big Time Becks emerged victorious. The four-time women's champion spoke with Esquire Middle East and explained why AEW didn't feel like the right fit for her.

"Ultimately, upon talking to them, it just made me say to myself, ‘but I have all of these things already!’ I have those things with my home that I’ve known for 20 years, with the people that I’ve worked with for 20 years. Basically, I gave them my blessing. I said, I will watch you and I support you. And I want you guys to do great, but this just doesn’t feel like the right fit for me right now." H/T to Esquire Middle East

She was recently a guest on WWE's The Bump and had a fun interaction with SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

