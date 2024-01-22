A WWE Superstar's path is identical to Sami Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

According to Vince Russo, a particular superstar's current WWE storyline bears a striking resemblance to The Bloodline's plot involving Sami Zayn.

The superstar in question is R-Truth, who is currently attempting to join the Judgment Day despite facing significant resistance from the members. This is quite similar to the time when Sami Zayn was trying to become a part of The Bloodline in 2022. This has led Vince Russo to call out the similarity, expressing his disapproval at the repetition.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran pointed out the resemblance while chuckling.

"Somebody said today, isn't the R-Truth Judgment Day the exact same story as Sami Zayn and Bloodline? And it is. It's the exact same story bro. I gotta be honest with you, as a writer I think that su*ks." [From 15:46 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Vince Russo does not think R-Truth should be a part of Judgment Day in WWE

According to Vince Russo, adding R-Truth to the villainous stable is not a good idea.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE writer stated that the addition of comedy skits in a previously serious stable would only hurt The Judgment Day's credibility.

"You know me. I don't think they were ever over. They got a clubhouse and people are breaking into the clubhouse. They were never over. The fact that you're gonna throw Truth in there and make it a comedy routine, it doesn't make sense." [From 13:45 - 14:00]

You can watch the full video here:

While R-Truth is still not an official member of the Judgment Day, it remains to be seen whether that will change in the coming weeks.

Rapid fire with Rhea Ripley - Who was her first WWE crush?

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.