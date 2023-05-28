A WWE Superstar has his sights on Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, teases potential challenge

Seth Rollins has a lot of targets on his back now that he has won the World Heavyweight Championship. One man who has his sights set on Rollins is none other than Bronson Reed.

In the opening match of Night of Champions, Rollins defeated AJ Styles to win the World Heavyweight Title. Later in the show, he declared he would be a fighting champion.

Taking to Twitter, Reed teased challenging The Visionary and is already aiming to get his hands on the World Heavyweight Title. He sent out a GIF aimed at Rollins.

Check out Reed's tweet:

Reed was brought back to WWE by Triple H. Since returning to the company, he hasn't won a championship but has unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Title in a three-way match. The same bout also involved Bobby Lashley.

The WWE Universe has praised the 34-year-old superstar for his consistency on the main roster. Hence, there is no doubt in the fact that the fans would love a match between him and Seth Rollins over the world championship.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Just Seth Rollins being a WRESTLING GOD at today’s Night Of Champions (05.27.2023) Just Seth Rollins being a WRESTLING GOD at today’s Night Of Champions (05.27.2023)https://t.co/dRM3oGDhAb

Reed isn't the only man who has his eyes on Rollins' title. SmackDown star Santos Escobar has also teased challenging the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Who should Seth Rollins' first title challenger be? Sound off in the comment section.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes