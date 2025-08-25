"A year ago I was deemed replaceable" - Major ex-WWE star opens up on release

WWE has a history of releasing talented stars from its promotion. Last year, they released a lot of young talent, and among the names that left the Stamford-based promotion was Dominik Dijakovic (aka Donovan Dijak). Nearly a year after his release, he took to Instagram to reflect on the past year.Dijak was drafted to RAW last year before leaving the company in June. He recently competed in the main event at Arena Mexico, teaming up with TJP to face Volador Jr. and Zandokan Jr.After emerging victorious in the main event, he took to Instagram to reflect on his journey over the past year. He also shared a motivational message for the fans in the caption.&quot;Prove your worth. A year ago I was deemed replaceable. No problem, I was. But now it's my job/obsession to show the world that I can accomplish things in this business that few others can. Tonight I was victorious in the main event of Arena Mexico for @CMLL_OFICIAL,&quot; Donovan Dijak wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans loved to see Dijak achieve so much success in his run outside of WWE. It'll be interesting to see what he does next.Donovan Dijak won tag team gold outside of WWEAfter getting released from the company in June last year, Dijak made a name for himself in the Indies. He, along with former WWE star Baron Corbin, now known as Bishop Dyer, won the MLW World Tag Team Championship.At the MLW Summer of Beasts event, the two stars faced off against Magnus and Rugido for the titles. They emerged victorious and left the building with gold around their waists. &quot;👀 AND NEW: The mystery tag-team of @DijakFYE and @TomPestock just captured the MLW World Tag-Team Championships!! #MLWBeasts,&quot; the official X account announced.MLW @MLWLINK👀 AND NEW: The mystery tag-team of @DijakFYE and @TomPestock just captured the MLW World Tag-Team Championships!! #MLWBeasts Watch LIVE &amp;amp;amp; FREE ▶️ https://t.co/pFwLGzXtWbIt will be interesting to see how the title reigns go with both men trying to make a statement on the Indies.