Aalyah Mysterio gives her honest opinion of Murphy turning on Seth Rollins

Paul Heyman co-hosted this week's edition of Talking Smack alongside Kayla Braxton. The entire Mysterio family and Murphy were guests on Talking Smack this week following Rey Mysterio's massive win over Seth Rollins on SmackDown. The finish of the match saw Murphy turning on Seth Rollins and hitting his former mentor with a running knee strike. Rey capitalized and hit Rollins with a 619 before finishing him off with a Frog Splash, which was a tribute to the late great Eddie Guerrero.

During the Mysterio family's appearance on Talkign Smack, Rey Mysterio was asked about how he felt when he went out to face Seth Rollins after months of animosity with him. Here's what Rey Mysterio had to say:

I walked in there with a lot of mixed emotions but overall I was thinking about my family and the torture that they had gone through for the past eight months, from my wife to Dominik and finally with Aalyah but as you can see, we're solid, we've been solid from day one. My wife did an incredible job raising our kids and the unity my wife and I have, is very solid, you have no idea. I think we showed it today.

Aalyah Mysterio reacts to Murphy turning on Seth Rollins

During the Mysterio family's appearance on Talking Smack, Aalyah Mysterio was asked about how she felt during the match. Aalyah has been involved in a romantic storyline with Murphy of late and with Murphy turning on Seth Rollins, it looks like he has finally found acceptance from the Mysterio family.

Speaking about the match, Aalyah said that when Murphy finally turned on Seth Rollins and helped out her father, it was an amazing feeling:

I'm feeling great now, I mean during that match I was like 'what are you doing?', you know and I definitely freaked out for a little bit and then seeing him protect my dad and going after Seth [Rollins] was freaking amazing. I was like... it was awesome.

Murphy is set to face Seth Rollins on the next episode of WWE SmackDown. Rollins looks set to take time off from WWE following Survivor Series as Becky Lynch is set to give birth to their first child in the next few weeks.

