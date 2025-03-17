Aalyah Mysterio praises her father following WWE RAW

Aalyah Mysterio took to social media following WWE RAW to praise her father, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, after his match today. The legend was in action in a tag team bout during this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Ad

Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee defeated American Made's Brutus and Julius Creed on RAW in tag team action tonight. Mysterio showed off his incredible athleticism during the match, and his daughter took to her Instagram to share her reaction. She stated that she hoped she would be half as agile as her father when she turned 50 years old.

"I can only hope to be half as agile as he is at the age of 50," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Mysterio reacts to her father's match on social media. [Image credit: Aalyah Mysterio's Instagram story]

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Zelina Vega also used to be a member of the LWO on RAW but transferred to WWE SmackDown earlier this year.

Ad

WWE legend Rey Mysterio pitches interesting retirement match against his son

Rey Mysterio recently suggested an interesting stipulation for a potential retirement match against his son, Dominik Mysterio, down the line.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, the legend was asked who he would like to face in his final wrestling match. Mysterio named his son and suggested that they square off in a Hair vs. Mask match someday.

Ad

"That is a very good question, and [a] very hard one as well," Rey Mysterio said. "I don't think I have an opponent in mind, but if I had to put all my marbles on the line, I wouldn't mind betting my mask against something big, something worth me winning for the very last time. I don't know who that is. I mean, would Dom put his hair on the line? Mask versus hair? Why not? Yeah, that might be a great option." [2:44 - 3:21]

Ad

Check out the interview in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio was ringside for Finn Balor's loss to Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker in the main event of this week's episode of WWE RAW. The 27-year-old attempted to help his stablemate, but it backfired, and Breakker retained the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback