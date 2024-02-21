Absent star mocks WWE fan following RAW

An absent WWE Superstar has mocked a wrestling fan following last night's edition of RAW in California.

Last night's edition of RAW was a very eventful show. The Bloodline interfered in the singles match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre to begin the show. Solo Sikoa hit The American Nightmare with a Samoan Spike, and McIntyre followed it up with a Claymore for the pinfall victory. In the main event, Gunther successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso after Jimmy Uso interfered in the bout.

Sheamus has failed on multiple tries to dethrone The Ring General, as he has never held the Intercontinental Championship in his career. He took to social media today to wonder if anyone else missed five-star matches and bangers on WWE television.

A wrestling fan replied to the former WWE Champion and claimed he would take storytelling over a great match any day of the week.

Expand Tweet

The Celtic Warrior hilariously responded and suggested the fan watch a soap opera instead of wrestling.

Expand Tweet

WWE star Gunther reveals Sheamus' weakness

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has disclosed what he believes are Sheamus' weaknesses as a WWE Superstar.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year ahead of SummerSlam, the 36-year-old claimed that The Celtic Warrior had no weaknesses inside the squared circle.

However, The Ring General added that the veteran gets distracted easily and is not committed to achieving his goals.

"His weakness is nothing really in the ring. He's weakness is up here [mind] and in the heart. He's got a soft heart, he doesn't have mind strength, and he seems frustrated. I see him popping up on Twitter every second day, making comments. I don't think he's focused enough on what he really wants and tries to figure out different ways to reach his goal," added Gunther. [From 03:18 to 04:06]

You can check out the full interview with Gunther in the video below:

Sheamus has been out of action since his loss to Edge on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown. This was Edge's final bout with the promotion, and he is now known as Adam Copeland in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see when the former champion returns to the promotion down the line.

Have you missed Sheamus on WWE television? Sound off in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE