Absent Superstar set for surprising WWE project ahead of Money in the Bank

WWE is headed to London to host the annual Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. This will be the first time the new regime will book the gimmick match and the show outside the United States. Meanwhile, former World Champion Drew McIntyre will attend the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin.

Earlier this year, Drew McIntyre appeared at WrestleMania 39, where he lost to Gunther in a Triple Threat match for the Intercontinental Championship. Last month, the Scottish Warrior was drafted to Monday Night Raw during the annual Draft.

Today, it was announced that the former World Champion would be making an appearance at the Special Olympics World Games 2023 on behalf of the company. Here's a statement from the press release:

“WWE is an important voice in the inclusion movement,” said Mary Davis, Special Olympics Chief Executive Officer. “We cherish our partnership with WWE and will continue to promote our shared vision of an inclusive and unified society for all as we look ahead to welcoming WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre at the World Games in Berlin.”

McIntyre also said a few words about the upcoming event.

“The role of Special Olympics Global Ambassador is one I hold with immense pride. The athletes never fail to inspire and amaze everyone at WWE with their drive and positivity... Being in Berlin for the Special Olympics World Games in person alongside the thousands of athletes demonstrating their skills on a global stage will be an experience to remember.” (H/T Special Olympics)

McIntyre has been absent for over two months, and it could all change in the coming weeks.

WWE reportedly has a date on Drew McIntyre's return to weekly television

Earlier this year, Drew McIntyre continued his alliance with The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus after the group failed to beat The Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames 2022.

After losing to Gunther at WrestleMania 39, the former World Champion went on a hiatus and hasn't appeared on weekly television. According to a recent report, the company wants McIntyre to return in the coming weeks. Check it out:

"There has been a push within the creative to have McIntyre back into the storyline mix by Money in the Bank weekend in London. Given his status as one of the company’s top European stars, that makes the most sense."

It will be interesting to see if McIntyre returns to the company as a heel or a face to go after the new World Heavyweight Championship.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes