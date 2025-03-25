Absent WWE icon must turn heel after 6 years; join John Cena in The Rock's absence, says veteran (Exclusive)

The Rock may have been instrumental in kicking off John Cena's heel turn, but he has largely been absent when it comes to making appearances alongside The Cenation Leader. He was last seen on the company's programming at Elimination Chamber 2025.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo proposed a heel turn for Stephanie McMahon so John Cena could have a major ally in The Rock's absence.

"We know The Rock's not going to be there. So The Rock is going to put his person there. Bro, you just said it, Chris [Featherstone]. Why not bring back a heel Stephanie McMahon? Because between now and WrestleMania, you can use Stephanie as the heel to run Cody [Rhodes] through the wringer and get more sympathy on Cody."

The former WWE head writer explained how Stephanie could contribute to the storyline with her remarkable character work.

That's what you could do. Stephanie is an absolutely great performer. She would be able to be at every single show and she could be throwing every obstacle possible at Cody Rhodes for, you know, doing The Rock's dirty work." [From 24:01 onwards]

Stephanie McMahon has continued to make sporadic appearances for WWE since her last heel run ended in April 2019. However, she hasn't been part of a storyline for a while. The former WWE Chairwoman recently shared footage of CM Punk that will air as part of her upcoming show, Stephanie's Places, on ESPN+ this week.

Should Stephanie McMahon turn heel after six years by aligning with John Cena amid The Rock's WWE absence? Let us know using the discuss button.

