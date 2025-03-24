Stephanie McMahon shares behind-the-scenes emotional footage of CM Punk

Stephanie McMahon sent a heartfelt message to CM Punk ahead of this week's edition of WWE RAW. The Second City Saint is scheduled for a promo during tonight's show in Glasgow, Scotland.

McMahon's new show, Stephanie's Places, is set to premiere on ESPN+ this week, and CM Punk will be the first guest on the show. The 48-year-old took to Instagram to promote the show ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, and thanked Punk for being an inspiration.

She also shared a clip from the first episode of the show featuring an emotional backstage conversation between the two stars, and you can check it out below.

“If your dreams don’t scare the sh*t out of you, you need bigger dreams.” Thank you @cmpunk for your inspiration (and of course, the big, sweaty hug!) I’m honored to have you as the first guest of #StephaniesPlaces on @espn+ this Wednesday!" wrote McMahon.

CM Punk battled Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match earlier this month on RAW, but Roman Reigns interfered. Reigns hit The Visionary with a Stomp on the floor outside the ring and followed it up with a Spear to Punk.

Punk, Rollins, and Reigns met for a promo this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown, but it quickly devolved into a brawl.

WWE legend criticizes CM Punk's booking ahead of WrestleMania 41

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on the Triple Threat match between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff noted that all three stars are already over with wrestling fans. He suggested that nobody was going to benefit from the Triple Threat match unless there was a wacky finish planned at WrestleMania.

"How would they benefit from being in the ring with each other from a perception point of view?" Bischoff continued. "Short answer is they're not. They won't because they're already at such a high level. Is Roman Reigns gonna become more over as a result of being in this match, unless there's some wacky finish? Is Rollins? Is Punk? No. They're already, I wouldn't say as over as they can get, but they're not gonna benefit from this trifecta." [From 12:37 – 13:04]

You can check out Bischoff's comments in the video below:

CM Punk eliminated both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins from the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. It will be fascinating to see what the 46-year-old has to say during his promo later tonight on WWE RAW.

