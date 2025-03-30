Absent WWE powerhouse shares cryptic post ahead of Stone Cold Steve Austin's return

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 30, 2025 11:01 GMT
Stone Cold Steve Austin is a former WWE Champion. [Picture via - WWE.com]
Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to make his WWE return after three years during WrestleMania 41 weekend. Ahead of the legend's major appearance, an absent star shared a cryptic post on social media.

Bronson Reed has been on the sidelines since the Men's WarGames Match at the 2024 Survivor Series. The 36-year-old powerhouse suffered an ankle injury after a high-risk maneuver, jumping off the double-caged steel structure and crashing through a table, where Roman Reigns was positioned.

That being said, WWE recently announced that Stone Cold vs. Bret Hart's iconic match at WrestleMania 13 will be inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame as an 'Immortal Moment.' The company also confirmed that both legends will be in attendance on April 18th.

Earlier today, Bronson Reed shared a cryptic Instagram post featuring an old picture of The Texas Rattlesnake.

Jim Ross says Stone Cold Steve Austin's refusal to face a former WWE star annoyed Vince McMahon

Wrestling veteran Jim Ross recently recalled an incident that did not sit well with Vince McMahon. The former WWE commentator discussed this on the Grilling JR podcast.

According to Good Ol' JR, Mr. McMahon planned for Steve Austin to compete against Marc Mero. However, Stone Cold's unwillingness to wrestle Mero led Jim Ross to change the bout to a tag team, which ultimately angered the former boss of the Stamford-based promotion.

"I remember Vince wanted Steve to work with Marc Mero. I don't remember what town it was but it was in California. I ended up putting that match as a tag team match just to appease Austin, and Vince was not happy with that decision that I made. He wanted Austin to work with Marc Mero."
Currently, there's no confirmation on whether The Texas Rattlesnake will be involved in any major storyline or match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Edited by Harish Raj S
