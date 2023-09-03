Absent WWE SmackDown Superstar sends message to Judgment Day member following Payback title win

The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, witnessed some fantastic contests - including two match-of-the-year worthy bouts and a solid WWE main event for the World Heavyweight Championship.

One of the MOTY candidates was the Steel City Street Fight between Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens and Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The all out brawl culminated with the red brand's top faction walking away with more gold than they had before.

This also made veteran Finn Balor a grand slam champion in WWE. The former Universal Champion's incredible feat was acknowledged by SmackDown's Top Dolla, who called The Prince an all-timer:

"One of the best in ANY generation," Top Dolla wrote on Twitter.

As Finn Balor was unable to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins, there were heavy teases on WWE television that made viewers wonder about the state of The Judgment Day. However, Priest and Balor were able to pull off a shocker at Payback.

Could Finn Balor work a WWE WrestleMania 40 program with Señor Money in the Bank?

The whole angle of Balor and Priest facing each other was something that got fans invested when teased.

However, that is not the direction the creative team has taken evidently. But it does not rule out a future showdown between the two veterans.

The fact of the matter is, sooner or later, Damian Priest would want to cash in his contract. The fanbase has been highly receptive to the story of the brothers going at it.

A one-on-one fight is a massive story the creative should bank on, considering The Judgment Day is arguably the hottest act in 2023. What The Bloodline was able to do before, the red brand's faction has done now.

Are you looking forward to the potential rivalry between Finn Balor and Damian Priest? Yay or nay? Sound off in the comments section below.

