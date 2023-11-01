Absent WWE star backstage at recent show; not seen in 68 days!

An absent WWE star who has not been seen on television in 68 days was backstage at the Night Two of Halloween Havoc. The name in question is Cora Jade.

Jade's last WWE appearance came when she locked horns with Dana Brooke on the August 25, 2023, episode of NXT. The star stormed out of the locker room after losing the bout and has not been seen on television. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion recently tweeted that she has no desire to return to the developmental brand.

However, Cora Jade took to her Instagram stories after the show ended and posted a photo of the backstage arena.

You can check out a screenshot of her Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Cora Jade's Instagram story.

A popular WWE Superstar talked about her desire to wrestle Cora Jade and headline WrestleMania

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Roxanne Perez talked about her desire to face Cora Jade and headline WrestleMania.

She said that she would love to wrestle Jade for years and years and believes that the duo can headline arguably the biggest event in the wrestling world.

"I would love to wrestle Cora Jade for years and years. One day, I truly feel we are going to be headlining WrestleMania. So, yeah, we are the future, and this is why everybody should be watching NXT because we are the stars of tomorrow," said Roxanne Perez.

Fans thought Cora Jade was teasing a possible call-up to the main roster when she said she doesn't want to return to NXT. However, it seems that is not the case, as she has now uploaded a backstage photo of the developmental brand's arena. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for her future.

