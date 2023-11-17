Absent WWE star captures Brock Lesnar's intensity in incredible artwork

There's no one quite like Brock Lesnar, as his name alone strikes fear into the hearts of his opponents, and an absent WWE star has channeled his inner artist with a lifelike Beast Incarnate portrait.

The name in question is Dexter Lumis, who wrestled his last match on the May 15, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW in a Batlle Royal. Ever since the star returned to the Stamford-based promotion in April 2022, he had been a part of a storyline with Johnny Gargano and The Miz.

While Dexter Lumis is currently absent from television, he remains a member of the roster and continues to showcase his artistic talents. Lumis recently took to Twitter to share a stunning portrait of Brock Lesnar, demonstrating his versatility as both a performer and an artist.

Check out the absent WWE star's tweet below:

This isn't the first time Lumis has impressed the wrestling world with his artistic skills; he previously created a captivating drawing of Vince McMahon.

Speaking of The Beast Incarnate, he has also been away from in-ring action since SummerSlam 2023. It was Cody Rhodes who sent the former world champion packing after defeating him in their trilogy bout.

Dexter Lumis teased a WWE return by hinting at a rivalry with RAW Superstar

On an episode of Monday Night RAW, 'Big' Bronson Reed faced Alpha Academy's Otis. It was Reed who took home the win against the former tag team champion.

Fresh off his victory over Otis, Reed took to the mic in a post-match interview, declaring his hunger for fiercer competition and urging his fellow WWE Superstars to bulk up in the locker room.

The imposing figure's call to action was met with a cryptic response from Dexter Lumis, who simply posted a skull emoji in response.

Check out the 39-year-old star's reply below:

It remains to be seen when Dexter Lumis will return to World Wrestling Entertainment or if the fans will witness the star showing more creativity outside the squared circle.

