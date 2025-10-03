Absent WWE star goes viral after charging insane amount on Cameo

An absent WWE Superstar has gone viral for charging a wild amount of money for personalized videos on Cameo. The promotion is currently on the road to WWE Crown Jewel later this month in Perth, Australia.Tama Tonga has been absent from television for several months and has not competed in a match since the April 11 edition of WWE SmackDown. The veteran teamed up with Solo Sikoa in a losing effort against LA Knight and Randy Orton before his hiatus from the promotion.It has gone viral on social media today that Tama Tonga is charging wrestling fans a whopping $10,000 to make videos on Cameo. The SmackDown star's Cameo page advertises that videos will be delivered within 24 hours of the request.Solo Sikoa attempted to become the leader of The Bloodline following Roman Reigns' loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. However, he lost a Tribal Combat match to Reigns on RAW's debut episode on Netflix earlier this year. Sikoa is now the leader of the MFT faction on SmackDown.Former WWE writer reacts to Tama Tonga's injuryWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on WWE stars getting injured and suggested that some of the blame is on the company.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that he would have advised stars against taking risky spots in the past. He added that producers backstage needed to protect wrestlers from themselves when laying out a match.&quot;There were instances where I would sit in when guys were going over the match, where I would just say, what are you going to do? And then they would lay out the match. And there were times when I said, nah, bro, you really don't need to do that. And what I was trying to do was I was trying to protect the talent from themselves. If I thought it was something that was dangerous and not safe, I would tell them that you really don't need to do that. You're seeing so much crazy, ridiculous stuff right now. That's on the agents, bro.&quot; He added, &quot;Somebody put out a list the other day. There were like 12 or 13 hurt wrestlers on the WWE roster. Bro, that's on the agents. Because you do need to protect these guys from themselves,&quot; said Russo.THE BIGGEST MARK. @markymarkypooLINKdude I miss tama tonga😞🙏It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Tama Tonga when he finally returns to action.