Mass injuries rock WWE; Vince Russo goes off on agents: "You do need to protect these guys from themselves" (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about several wrestlers getting injured. The roster has been impacted, with several of its biggest names hurting themselves over the last six months.

Top names such as Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, Ray Mysterio, Zoe Stark, Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Chad Gable, Tama Tonga, and many others have been sidelined due to injuries this year. These injuries have forced WWE to rethink its booking strategy and pivot several storylines.

During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer explained how he would sometimes lay out matches with the stars and advised them against doing risky spots. He felt the producers backstage needed to take up responsibility. Russo noted that over a dozen WWE stars are currently injured and felt that the agents were to be blamed for this.

"There were instances where I would sit in when guys were going over the match, where I would just say, what are you going to do? And then they would lay out the match. And there were times when I said, nah, bro, you really don't need to do that. And what I was trying to do was I was trying to protect the talent from themselves. If I thought it was something that was dangerous and not safe, I would tell them that you really don't need to do that. You're seeing so much crazy, ridiculous stuff right now. That's on the agents, bro." He added, "Somebody put out a list the other day. There were like 12 or 13 hurt wrestlers on the WWE roster. Bro, that's on the agents. Because you do need to protect these guys from themselves." [2:40 onwards]

Vince Russo's points bring up an important aspect about who should be responsible for a wrestler's safety inside the ring.

