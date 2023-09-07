Absent WWE star highlights joining Bobby Lashley's faction ahead of SmackDown

Bobby Lashley's rivalry with Brock Lesnar culminated abruptly in February 2023, and that about wrapped up the highlight of the former WWE Champion's year. That was, until The All Mighty returned to SmackDown after losing the World Heavyweight Championship tourney to AJ Styles on the May 12 edition of SmackDown.

Whilst the angle was introduced subtly on July 14, last week's episode of the blue brand had the payoff. The Street Profits, who had a similarly uneventful year since scoring a victory on The Grandest Stage, was acknowledged by the former WWE Champion. The trio has sparked interest among the viewers as a new faction that seems to be in the works, with more members heavily rumored.

Meanwhile, Cedric Alexander has shared a throwback post to three years ago when he joined Bobby Lashley's often deemed underrated stable The Hurt Business. The first Lashley led stable was a dominant faction during the pandemic era, with each member holding a title at one point.

"Three yeas ago #PrimeAlexander was born when I joined #TheHurtBusiness," Cedric wrote on Instagram.

While NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes has been leaving bread crumbs leading to a potential union with the former WWE Champion, the team-up with Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP may be a thing of the past.

Booker T has high praise for Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits pairing up on WWE SmackDown

NXT color commentator Booker T is a fan of The All Mighty's new faction. Speaking on his Reality of Wrestling podcast, the Hall of Famer disclosed that he had discussions with Montez Ford recently. However, he did not reveal any further information.

Nevertheless, a large section of the fanbase is very excited at the notion of Lashley leading another dominant heel faction on WWE television.

"I think it’s good, man. I think the Street Profits need that switch. Coming out and dressing like they’re playing basketball, those days are over with. You gotta up your gear, man, up your game. Up your gear, up your game," said Booker T. [H/T: Fightful]

Booker T continued:

"Hanging out with Bobby, now you rolling with a high roller, dog. You got [hottie biscotti] running around. You gotta know how to play to part. So yeah, I’m liking everything about what’s on going on with Tez and Dawk, most definitely. I ran into Montez at SummerSlam, and him and I had a little talk, little talk about something that him and I talked about just a few months back. So now it’s time to turn it up and turn it on."

Do you think WWE creative team will pull out all the stops for Bobby Lashley's new faction? Sound off in the comments section below!

