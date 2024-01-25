Absent WWE star sends six-word message to Dominik Mysterio amid return rumors

A former WChampion recently sent a six-word message to Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio ahead of the rumored WWE Royal Rumble return.

The superstar in question is Sheamus who was last seen on SmackDown TV on August 18, 2023, when he faced Edge (now Adam Copeland in AEW) in his last WWE match.

Previously, it was reported that The Celtic Warrior suffered a shoulder injury and has been on the road to recovery since then. The 45-year-old star recently teased a massive Royal Rumble 2024 return by posting a clip from the 2014 Rumble contest when he entered with his then-theme song, 'Written in My Face.'

Ahead of the 30-man contest that is scheduled for January 27 in Tropicana Field, Judgment Day members Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dom Dom reviewed last year's Rumble. In 2023, Sheamus was on his toes before the former NXT North American Champion made his entry in the ring.

Mysterio insulted the former World Champion by calling out his former "Beaker" muppet persona back in 2011. Taking to X, The Celtic Warrior responded to Dominik Mysterio with a six-word message stating Beaker is family.

"his name is Beaker, he’s family," he wrote.

Check out the WWE Superstar's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

John Cena shares his honest opinion on Dominik Mysterio

The WWE Universe witnessed Dom Dom's rise ever since he turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio, and joined Judgment Day. He is by far the best heels in the Stamford-based promotion with him receiving massive boos regularly on TV.

John Cena recently joined Logan Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast and gave an incredible three-word reaction to Dominik Mysterio's current WWE run.

"He's doing fantastic," he said.

Watch the full interview below:

Only Damian Priest of the Judgment Day faction has declared his spot for the 2024 Royal Rumble. It remains to be seen if Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and the former North American Champion make surprise entrances in the 30-man contest this Saturday.

What did you think of Sheamus' message to Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in the comment section below.