John Cena shares honest three-word opinion on Dominik Mysterio

John Cena has shared his honest thoughts on Dominik Mysterio as a performer in WWE.

Dominik Mysterio's rise as a top heel has been nothing short of incredible. The young gun was one of the blandest acts on WWE TV back when he was a babyface. Things took a wild turn when he joined The Judgment Day after turning on his father, Rey Mysterio.

Dominik began receiving massive boos regularly and is one of the biggest heels in wrestling today. While speaking on IMPAULSIVE, WWE legend John Cena had a three-word reaction to Dominik Mysterio's WWE run:

"He's doing fantastic." [24:22]

John Cena's thoughts on another young WWE Superstar, Austin Theory

At last year's WrestleMania, Cena took on Austin Theory in a United States Championship match. Cena lost to Theory that night in what many folks considered a "passing of the torch" moment.

Shortly after, The Cenation Leader had a chat with Sam Roberts on Not Sam Wrestling. Here's what he said about Austin Theory:

“Austin is great and easy to work with. We wrote that together,” Cena said. “He was in every step of the process. There comes a point where sometimes people need creative solitudes so they're like, ‘I'm going to go away and write my thing, come back, run it by you, and see if it's okay.' Then, there are some guys who are like, ‘see you out there.' I can dress for weddings or funerals, just tell me what color suit to wear. I respect everyone's process. I do know, that from all my experience, if you do not have something to care about, you do not have something. My job is to make them care. This is not a process I just do with Austin Theory.” [H/T Clutch Points]

Dominik, at 26, is one of the youngest stars in WWE today. He has a long road ahead of him and has all the ingredients to become a world champion somewhere down the line.

What do you think of John Cena's comments praising Dominik? Sound off!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.