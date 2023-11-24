Absent WWE star shares cryptic message ahead of SmackDown

An absent WWE Superstar has delivered a cryptic message ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

This week's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. WWE Survivor Series 2023 will also take place from the same venue tomorrow night. Kevin Owens is set to return from his "suspension" and will be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect tonight. The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor are also scheduled to defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on tonight's show against The Street Profits.

Ahead of SmackDown, Karrion Kross took to his Instagram story to deliver another cryptic message. Kross has not competed in a televised match since his loss to AJ Styles on the August 11 episode of SmackDown. The 38-year-old shared a quote stating that the scariest place to be is the same place as last year.

"Scariest place to be is the same place as last year. Grow.", he shared on Instagram.

Bill Apter is unhappy with Karrion Kross' run in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes WWE has killed off Karrion Kross too many times and he may need a reset.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter discussed Karrion Kross' tenure in WWE so far. Apter noted that the veteran has all of the tools to be a top star in the company but added that it is not working out on the main roster. He suggested that Kross would be a good candidate for the company to send back to NXT to reestablish himself.

"I'm so upset with what they did to him. I know Karrion Kross from the indies when Charlie Hartman used to book him down in Carolina. And what star power he had in the indies with his bald look and everything and Scarlett with him. So I think he's gonna wind up in NXT at this point. He's not making it for some reason on the main roster. I think they killed him off too many times already. But I think he'll be a good fit as another guy to bring down to NXT at this point," said Bill Apter. [29:38 - 30:18]

Kross is a unique character that has not connected with fans on the main roster so far. Only time will tell what the future holds for the veteran moving forward.

