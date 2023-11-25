Absent WWE star shares injury update ahead of SmackDown

An absent star has shared a health update ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

This week's episode of the blue brand will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The Judgment Day is scheduled to defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits tonight. Kevin Owens will also be returning from "suspension" to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, Carmella took to her Instagram story to provide a health update. She revealed that she had some nerve damage in her foot after giving birth to her son.

"Okay, for everyone asking about my foot, asking what happened with my foot, or how it happened. Basically, I have some nerve damage in my right foot from pushing this bubs out of me. So, like the entire inside of my right foot is numb and it is difficult to move my toes. I can't really move my foot," she said.

She added that she is having difficulty walking at the moment, but her anesthesiologist informed her that the issue should be resolved in a few weeks.

"So, it's making it difficult to walk, which is a bit annoying. But, the anesthesiologist, because I thought it was originally from the epidural, I didn't know what was wrong. But he said it can happen with pushing on your back and it should hopefully resolve in a few weeks. I'm going to see a chiropractor next week which will hopefully help. My acupuncturist has been working on it, so we'll see. Fingers crossed it's better soon," she added.

You can check out Carmella's health update on her Instagram story by clicking here.

WWE star Carmella shares heartfelt update

Carmella took to social media to give an update to WWE fans after giving birth to her son Dimitri.

The Princess of Staten Island has not competed in a televised match since her loss to Bianca Belair on the March 6 episode of WWE RAW. Her husband, SmackDown announcer Corey Graves, has missed the past few episodes of the blue brand due to the birth of his son.

The 36-year-old shared a heartfelt update on Instagram and noted that she stocked up on cute pajamas to make herself feel better. She added that "sometimes the little things are the big things" in her post seen below.

Carmella won the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and has established a loyal fanbase over the years of being a WWE Superstar. Only time will tell if the veteran will return to the ring in the future.

