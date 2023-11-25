Suspended WWE Superstar’s return segment announced for SmackDown

Survivor Series has massive hype surrounding following the announcement of the comeback of WWE legend Randy Orton. There is also talks among fans of a potential CM Punk appearance. One night prior to the event, a former Universal Champion will resurface.

Kevin Owens was suspended from WWE TV by SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis for assaulting Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on the November 10th episode of the blue brand.

Ahead of tonight's Survivor Series go-home edition, the Aussie had a few things to say on his Instagram story about the premium live event's location, taking a jab at Chicago.

However, interestingly, he revealed that The Prizefighter will be his guest on The Grayson Waller Effect tonight, and that he wants to know how the former Universal Champion's "vacation" went. The show is scheduled to air live from the Allstate Arena itself, one night prior to the Thanksgiving event.

Kevin Owens is not booked for the Survivor Series, and neither are Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. It's not out of question though, that they may get booked for the show tonight.

Kevin Owens reveals plans for retirement once his current contract with WWE expires

While doing a sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport earlier this year, the former Universal Champion spoke about a conversation he had with WWE CCO Triple H.

As it turns out, Owens has plans to retire from in-ring competition sooner rather than later. He expressed doubt that he would still be wrestling the next 5-10 years, but did not rule out that possibility either.

"I know I have a year and a half left on my contract as a performer here for sure but I don't know how I'm gonna feel at the end of that contract."

The Prizefighter continued:

"But at the same time, as much as I'm enjoying my time in the ring, I can physically see myself, or not physically, but like I feel it. Like, I had a talk with Triple H about it last week. Like, 'I think I'm getting more out of helping other people than my own stuff.' He's like, 'oh yeah, that happened to me.' So, I don't know. I have no idea. I say this now and I might still be doing this in five years. I don't know," Owens explained.

Kevin Owens made his main roster debut as the NXT Champion in a segment featuring John Cena. The duo went on to face each other in a trilogy, with Owens picking up the victory in their very first encounter. The moment is cited by many fans as an iconic moment.

Considering the Canadian WWE Superstar has only won the world title once in his career, many fans have opined recently that he needs to become champion again.

Do you think Kevin Owens has another world championship reign left in him? Sound off in the comments section below.