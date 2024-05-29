Absent WWE star shares positive health update 106 days since last match

An absent WWE Superstar has shared a positive health update today on social media 106 days since she last competed in a match. She suffered a major injury in February and is currently on the road to recovery.

Shotzi tore her ACL in a singles match against Lyra Valkyria on the February 13, 2024 edition of WWE NXT. She will be out of action for the foreseeable future but took to her Instagram story today to share a positive health update.

The 32-year-old shared an image from a hospital bed and disclosed she had successful stem cell injections in her shoulder, knee, and back. You can check out her post on Instagram by clicking here.

Trending

"Just got stem cell injuections in my shoulder, knee, and back!" she wrote.

Shotzi shares update on social media.

The veteran has been with WWE since 2019 and is a former champion. She captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships with Ember Moon, now known as Athena in Ring of Honor, in 2021.

Shotzi breaks character to praise major WWE star

While Bayley was portraying a heel in Damage CTRL, she had a very personal rivalry with Shotzi on SmackDown. Shotzi shaved her head during the feud as a way to show support to her sister as she was undergoing chemotherapy.

Speaking with WrestlingNewsCo, Shotzi broke character to praise Bayley and claimed that the WWE Women's Champion has always been a role model to her. She noted that it was great working with her and her sister got a lot of support from wrestling fans as well.

"I got to work with Bayley with it too. Bayley has always been like a huge role model to me. So to have that moment with her, to share this like meaningful moment with her was really awesome, and like, you know, I didn't really like say much of it but like everyone kinda knew anyway, and like, that really resonated with my sister, and she got like a lot of support from my fans which I really love and appreciate too," Shotzi said. [1:01 - 1:31]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

WWE has had to deal with several injuries this year as many names missed WrestleMania and even more have been sidelined since the Show of Shows. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Shotzi when she is cleared to return down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback