Absent WWE star teases alliance with Jacob Fatu; drops potential team name

An absent WWE Superstar teased an alliance with Jacob Fatu. The former MLW star is currently a member of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

Bronson Reed has been out of action since suffering a major injury while attempting a Tsunami Splash off the top of the cage during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024. Reed teamed up with Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa to battle the OG Bloodline at the PLE last year.

Reed noted on social media earlier today that the "tides are changing," and Fatu reacted with a fire emoji. The former North American Champion teased an alliance with the Bloodline star and revealed a potential tag team name.

"Water & Fire. We are your destroyers! 🌊🔥," he wrote.

Fatu competed in a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match this past Friday night on SmackDown against Damian Priest and Braun Strowman. Damian Priest emerged victorious and will be competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE on March 1.

Jacob Fatu could face Solo Sikoa at WWE WrestleMania 41

Wrestling insider WrestleVotes recently suggested that Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa could square off at WrestleMania 41.

Solo Sikoa lost a Tribal Combat match to Roman Reigns last month on WWE RAW, which has led to issues within his faction. Speaking on an episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes shared that the company could be planning on having Fatu square off against Sikoa at WrestleMania 41 later this year.

"There's a lot going on there. You know, I don't know what everybody's plans are, Roman and Jimmy and The Rock, but I do know they're gearing up towards Jacob versus Solo. So, you know, after months of speculation that Solo was going to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, they shift that to Jacob Fatu, and we'll see how it plays out. But I do believe that's the direction." [From 25:00 onwards]

Bronson Reed smashed his talus bone in half at WWE Survivor Series 2024 and will be forced to miss WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Fatu in the weeks ahead.

