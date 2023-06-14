Absent WWE Superstar blacks out Twitter account

A WWE RAW star made some cryptic changes to his Twitter account today.

Angel Garza is currently on the RAW brand but hasn't competed since the battle royal on May 15th to determine Gunther's opponent at Night of Champions. He joined the company in 2019 and was already on the main roster after one year. He debuted as Zelina Vega's associate and was in a team with former WWE Superstar Andrade before forming Los Lotharios with Humberto Carrillo.

Mustafa Ali won the battle royal but came up short against The Ring General at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Los Lotharios haven't competed in a match as a tag team since losing to Hit Row on the January 20th edition of SmackDown.

Earlier today, Angel Garza made some interesting changes to his Twitter profile. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion blacked out his profile picture and posted a black image on Twitter. In April, Garza shared an image of an overflowing glass of water and changed his profile picture to a black image as well.

WWE Universe reacts to Angel Garza's Twitter blackout

The WWE Universe has reacted to Angel's bizarre message, and most fans were concerned about the drastic change to his social media.

Angel Garza has not won a match this year despite having an immense amount of talent. The 30-year-old is still in the prime of his career but is rarely featured on WWE television. The wrestling world reacted to Angel's post with mostly kind words, and many fans are hopeful that the change to his profile doesn't mean anything ominous.

Uncle Howdy @RealUncleHowdy @AngelGarzaWwe Meeting you was a pleasure man I hope this don’t mean what i think it means @AngelGarzaWwe Meeting you was a pleasure man I hope this don’t mean what i think it means https://t.co/cQV0iQJYCJ

Humberto has never won a title on the main roster, while Garza has a 24/7 Championship victory on his resume. The talented duo simply haven't been allowed to shine on the main roster, and it doesn't seem like the company has anything planned for Los Lotharios soon. Only time will tell if Angel ever informs the wrestling world of the reason why he blacked out his Twitter account.

Do you think Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo are underutilized in the company? Do you enjoy Los Lotharios as a tag team and want to see them more on television? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

