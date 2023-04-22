WWE SmackDown Superstar blacks out Twitter account

Several WWE Superstars have blacked out their Twitter accounts over the years, most recently Drew McIntyre. A week on from The Scottish Warrior's social media development, Angel Garza has also made a significant change to his Twitter profile.

Garza joined WWE in 2019 and moved to the main roster a year later. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion is widely viewed as someone who possesses the potential to be a future star. However, he often struggles to receive television time.

In a cryptic social media tease, Garza tweeted a picture of an overflowing glass of water. The 30-year-old also removed his usual Twitter picture and changed it to a black image:

Superstars have been known to drastically change their social media accounts shortly before leaving WWE. McIntyre, for example, is rumored to be out of contract soon. The SmackDown star's Twitter blackout prompted speculation that he could depart the company.

Garza's profile picture change comes in the same week that Twitter users lost their verification checkmarks. Several wrestlers complained that the new Twitter rules could result in fake accounts scamming fans out of money.

WWE fans react to Angel Garza's Twitter blackout

So far in 2023, Angel Garza has only competed in two televised matches. His most recent in-ring appearance came on March 31 when he participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown.

Many Twitter users are confused as to why Garza changed his image. Some responded by questioning why he does not appear more frequently on television alongside his Los Lotharios tag team partner Humberto Carrillo:

William Jones 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🌮 @WillieJonesssss @AngelGarzaWwe Man, you had such a promising future in NXT. I thought you were destined for stardom. Then the old man called you up, didn't know what to do with you, and now that hhh is in charge, he seems just as clueless @AngelGarzaWwe Man, you had such a promising future in NXT. I thought you were destined for stardom. Then the old man called you up, didn't know what to do with you, and now that hhh is in charge, he seems just as clueless 😔

Akaster @Akaster8 @AngelGarzaWwe You are an amazing wrestler I often want to see you perform but the only way I get to see you wrestle is to watch your old indie wrestling videos on youtube. @AngelGarzaWwe You are an amazing wrestler I often want to see you perform but the only way I get to see you wrestle is to watch your old indie wrestling videos on youtube.

Garza's most recent televised singles match ended in defeat against Rey Mysterio on the December 16, 2022, episode of SmackDown. In total, he has only competed on television six times since Triple H began booking main roster storylines in July 2022.

What do you think Angel Garza's Twitter blackout means? Let us know in the comments section below.

