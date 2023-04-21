"It means nothing to me" - Multiple WWE Superstars react after Twitter takes away blue ticks for those not paying

WWE Superstars such as Sheamus, Mace, Zelina Vega, Ricochet, and others erupted on social media after Twitter pulled its switch on "verified blue tick" accounts.

On Thursday, Twitter began removing tick mark icons off the profiles of thousands of superstars, celebrities, politicians, and journalists, in one of the most prominent signs of Elon Musk's transformation of the firm.

For years, the blue tick mark suggested that Twitter had confirmed the user's identity behind an account and that the emblem was considered a status symbol.

However, since Mr. Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion on October 27, 2022, the social media giant began to charge customers $8 per month to keep their verification status. The founder of SpaceX has also stated that people who do not pay the required amount will lose their tick marks.

Following the news, WWE Superstars took to social media to share their opinions about the sudden change on their accounts.

Check out the reactions from the stars below:

RAW Superstar Mace said the blue tick meant nothing to him, and he does not require validation.

ma.çé @MACEtheWRESTLER Joseph @doubleglpcup Soon enough no famous people gonna have a check mark anymore @MACEtheWRESTLER deserves his back Soon enough no famous people gonna have a check mark anymore 💀 @MACEtheWRESTLER deserves his back it means nothing to me. validation only matters to ugly people. twitter.com/doubleglpcup/s… it means nothing to me. validation only matters to ugly people. twitter.com/doubleglpcup/s…

Former World Champion Sheamus mockingly threatened to Brogue Kick, the person who removed the tick.

Female superstars such as Zelina Vega, Dakota Kai, and Trish Stratus shared their feelings about the Twitter update.

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE What if we take that $8 and give it to an animal shelter every month 🥺 What if we take that $8 and give it to an animal shelter every month 🥺

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom or no I’ll still be here taking care of bidness or noI’ll still be here taking care of bidness ✔️ or no ✔️ I’ll still be here taking care of bidness

𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 @ImKingKota



I don’t have any“private” accounts. I will never and have never asked for money or anything of the sort. They are scammers, please be weary 🤍 The only social media I run is this account, @char1ie_gir1 , charliegirl (twitch), @/ imkingkota (insta) and @/ char1iegir1 (tik tok).I don’t have any“private” accounts. I will never and have never asked for money or anything of the sort. They are scammers, please be weary 🤍 The only social media I run is this account, @char1ie_gir1 , charliegirl (twitch), @/ imkingkota (insta) and @/ char1iegir1 (tik tok).I don’t have any“private” accounts. I will never and have never asked for money or anything of the sort. They are scammers, please be weary 🤍

Ricochet, Carmelo Hayes, Duke Hudson, and Bronson Reed reacted on Twitter as well.

Ricochet @KingRicochet 🏽 Bye bye Ol’Blue. I’ll remember you forever Bye bye Ol’Blue. I’ll remember you forever 🙏🏽

