"See you at Wembley" - Fans are convinced Drew McIntyre is leaving WWE after he makes massive change to his Twitter profile

Drew McIntyre's recent social media activity has left Wrestling Twitter in a frenzy.

The Scottish Warrior is one of WWE's biggest assets. The former WWE Champion is one of the most beloved stars on the main roster.

A recent report stated that Drew McIntyre's contract was nearing its end and that he had about nine months left on his deal. Amidst the rumors, McIntyre blacked out his official Twitter handle and removed his bio as well.

For those unaware, his bio included the following WWE references: "@WWE Superstar | #SmackDown."

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Drew McIntyre has blacked out his Twitter account and removed WWE references from his bio. Drew McIntyre has blacked out his Twitter account and removed WWE references from his bio. https://t.co/cJLMcmfhEj

McIntyre's Twitter activity has left the WWE Universe speculating over what he has in store for them in the near future.

This fan believes he will turn up at AEW All In, which will take place on August 27 at Wembley Stadium.

Check out some other responses below:

Chob @Chob316 Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Drew McIntyre has blacked out his Twitter account and removed WWE references from his bio. Drew McIntyre has blacked out his Twitter account and removed WWE references from his bio. https://t.co/cJLMcmfhEj Drew Mc...Gall...whatever, the hero we needed on here tonight. twitter.com/WrestlingNewsC… Drew Mc...Gall...whatever, the hero we needed on here tonight. twitter.com/WrestlingNewsC…

Guilherme Fernandes @GuiFernandez28

Drew is a great wrestler, is good at the mic

I’m sure he’ll soon be in AEW Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Drew McIntyre has blacked out his Twitter account and removed WWE references from his bio. Drew McIntyre has blacked out his Twitter account and removed WWE references from his bio. https://t.co/cJLMcmfhEj A huge loss for WWEDrew is a great wrestler, is good at the micI’m sure he’ll soon be in AEW twitter.com/wrestlingnewsc… A huge loss for WWEDrew is a great wrestler, is good at the mic I’m sure he’ll soon be in AEW twitter.com/wrestlingnewsc…

D23C9 @diladedila @WrestlingNewsCo Bro has still months on his contract this is definetly a work maybe he is going heel @WrestlingNewsCo Bro has still months on his contract this is definetly a work maybe he is going heel

David 𓅓 🖤💫 @DavidIsUcey @WrestlingNewsCo 100% a work, Seth and Liv did the same thing before their push a while ago @WrestlingNewsCo 100% a work, Seth and Liv did the same thing before their push a while ago

. @ItsClassified_1 @WrestlingNewsCo Hoping this is a storyline because if it's not then this is a big loss for WWE. @WrestlingNewsCo Hoping this is a storyline because if it's not then this is a big loss for WWE.

Drew McIntyre is reportedly unhappy with his standing in WWE

McIntyre competed in an Intercontinental title Triple Threat match against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, he failed to leave the SoFi Stadium with the prestigious belt that night.

Soon after, Wade Keller reported that the WWE Superstar wasn't happy with the "creative and money" offered to him as part of his new deal.

"We alluded to this that there's been talk that he is unhappy with his current situation in WWE and I'm hearing it's kind of a mix of creative and money and what kind of offer he's getting for a renewal. It sounds like WWE is taking seriously the possibility that he is going to let his deal run out rather than agree to something that he believes is less than he deserves or less than what he thinks he has coming," Keller said.

It remains to be seen what McIntyre has in mind and if he's thinking of looking for greener pastures. As many fans pointed out, his social media activity could also be work.

What do you think of Drew McIntyre blacking out his Twitter and removing his bio with WWE references? Sound off in the comments section below.

