Absent WWE Superstar continues to tease the return of popular faction on RAW

There have been rumors swirling online of Triple H and Co. looking to bring Sanity back to WWE.

Nikki Cross, former member of the popular NXT faction, abandoned her Almost a Superhero gimmick in October 2022, becoming the last 24/7 Champion before retiring the belt.

Cross has been an important member of the women's division since her main roster debut, but it is her run with the Eric Young-led faction in NXT that put her in a significant position in the early stages of her career. She recently sent out a curious tweet that has fans talking about the potential return of Sanity.

The former Ms. Money in the Bank recently reverted to her "unhinged" gimmick and current moniker, prior to which she had a brief run as Nikki A.S.H., which she managed to win the RAW Women's Championship with.

You can read more about her character as part of Sanity here.

Nikki Cross has also been teasing a feud with former tag partner in WWE

Nikki Cross is due for a major feud in WWE against former tag partner Alexa Bliss. The duo had even held the Women's Tag Team Championships prior to their split.

This time last year, the duo were embroiled in a feud when Little Miss Bliss was aligning herself with former Universal Champion and one of WWE's top superstars today, Bray Wyatt.

It seems only a matter of time until Bliss and Cross come face to face once again. From the looks of things, reforming Sanity may even have something to do with Bliss' recent slow-burn heel turn.

The former tag champs may be looking to embark on a long program with each other, but somewhere in the mix is the Eater of Worlds.

PWInsider.com reported late last month about Eric Young's return to the company and involvement with Bray Wyatt's ongoing storyline on SmackDown:

"I haven’t heard that (if Young is Uncle Howdy) and was told that Young would not be starting with WWE until 2023, but until we see Uncle Howdy actually inside the ring, it doesn’t matter who is playing him on the videos at this point."

Young has his share of fans who followed him even during his days with IMPACT Wrestling. Whether he is Uncle Howdy or will make an appearance on television as the leader of the faction remains to be seen, but it is nevertheless an exciting time to be a fan.

Do you think Eric Young will be revealed to be Uncle Howdy and play a role in a major twist in the Wyatt story in WWE? Leave your comments below.

